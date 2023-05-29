The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s (ACOR) Stock

The stock of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) has gone down by -22.74% for the week, with a 25.92% rise in the past month and a -35.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 19.94% for ACOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.96% for ACOR’s stock, with a -5.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) is $10.00, The public float for ACOR is 24.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACOR on May 29, 2023 was 873.21K shares.

ACOR) stock’s latest price update

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.52 compared to its previous closing price of 0.65. However, the company has seen a fall of -22.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACOR Trading at -0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.51%, as shares surge +27.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACOR fell by -22.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6819. In addition, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. saw -22.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACOR starting from COHEN RON, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Mar 17. After this action, COHEN RON now owns 149,757 shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc., valued at $6,500 using the latest closing price.

COHEN RON, the President and CEO of Acorda Therapeutics Inc., purchase 10,156 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that COHEN RON is holding 139,757 shares at $6,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.79 for the present operating margin

+48.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stands at -55.59. The total capital return value is set at -17.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.01. Equity return is now at value -69.70, with -14.80 for asset returns.

Based on Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR), the company’s capital structure generated 184.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.87. Total debt to assets is 39.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.