The Cooper Companies Inc.’s (COO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) has gone down by -4.33% for the week, with a -2.32% drop in the past month and a 11.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.64% for COO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.99% for COO stock, with a simple moving average of 12.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE: COO) Right Now?

The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE: COO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for COO is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COO is $393.42, which is $26.61 above the current market price. The public float for COO is 49.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.44% of that float. The average trading volume for COO on May 29, 2023 was 295.91K shares.

COO) stock’s latest price update

The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE: COO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.55 in relation to its previous close of 371.44. However, the company has experienced a -4.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

COO Trading at -1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COO fell by -4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $384.12. In addition, The Cooper Companies Inc. saw 11.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COO starting from Ricupati Agostino, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $370.00 back on Mar 31. After this action, Ricupati Agostino now owns 863 shares of The Cooper Companies Inc., valued at $370,000 using the latest closing price.

PETERSMEYER GARY S, the Director of The Cooper Companies Inc., sale 700 shares at $335.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that PETERSMEYER GARY S is holding 2,134 shares at $235,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.66 for the present operating margin

+60.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Cooper Companies Inc. stands at +11.66. The total capital return value is set at 5.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.22. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO), the company’s capital structure generated 41.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.52. Total debt to assets is 26.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.