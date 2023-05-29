The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) is $3.50, which is $1.15 above the current market price. The public float for TCS is 33.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TCS on May 29, 2023 was 484.16K shares.

TCS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) has jumped by 3.07 compared to previous close of 2.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TCS’s Market Performance

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) has experienced a 4.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.95% drop in the past month, and a -46.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.81% for TCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.82% for TCS’s stock, with a -49.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TCS Trading at -23.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares sank -23.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCS rose by +4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, The Container Store Group Inc. saw -45.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCS starting from Malhotra Satish, who purchase 33,500 shares at the price of $2.24 back on May 19. After this action, Malhotra Satish now owns 500,301 shares of The Container Store Group Inc., valued at $74,980 using the latest closing price.

Jordan Robert E, the Director of The Container Store Group Inc., purchase 27,492 shares at $2.55 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Jordan Robert E is holding 184,059 shares at $69,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.94 for the present operating margin

+53.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Container Store Group Inc. stands at -15.17. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.