The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) is $1.19, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for BODY is 145.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.29% of that float. On May 29, 2023, BODY’s average trading volume was 423.04K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BODY) stock’s latest price update

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.28 in relation to its previous close of 0.43. However, the company has experienced a -3.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BODY’s Market Performance

BODY’s stock has fallen by -3.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.49% and a quarterly drop of -36.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.49% for The Beachbody Company Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.60% for BODY stock, with a simple moving average of -44.21% for the last 200 days.

BODY Trading at -6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BODY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.78%, as shares sank -5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BODY fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4549. In addition, The Beachbody Company Inc. saw -16.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BODY starting from Daikeler Carl, who purchase 114,811 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Dec 02. After this action, Daikeler Carl now owns 3,199,946 shares of The Beachbody Company Inc., valued at $80,483 using the latest closing price.

Congdon Jonathan, the CO-FOUNDER AND VICE CHAIRMAN of The Beachbody Company Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Congdon Jonathan is holding 17,826,629 shares at $35,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BODY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.13 for the present operating margin

+47.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Beachbody Company Inc. stands at -28.05. The total capital return value is set at -51.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.23. Equity return is now at value -64.20, with -32.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY), the company’s capital structure generated 21.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.01. Total debt to assets is 10.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 662.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.