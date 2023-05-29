The 5.79% Simple Moving Average of Skyline Champion Corporation’s (SKY) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) has seen a -3.77% decrease in the past week, with a -10.59% drop in the past month, and a -6.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for SKY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.47% for SKY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is above average at 8.59x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) is $76.17, which is $11.65 above the current market price. The public float for SKY is 55.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SKY on May 29, 2023 was 454.14K shares.

SKY stock's latest price update

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.61 in comparison to its previous close of 64.13, however, the company has experienced a -3.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SKY Trading at -8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -13.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKY fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.00. In addition, Skyline Champion Corporation saw 25.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKY starting from Burkhardt Timothy A., who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $69.12 back on Feb 28. After this action, Burkhardt Timothy A. now owns 26,066 shares of Skyline Champion Corporation, valued at $241,920 using the latest closing price.

KIMMELL JOSEPH A., the EVP of Skyline Champion Corporation, sale 8,547 shares at $67.84 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that KIMMELL JOSEPH A. is holding 27,204 shares at $579,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.08 for the present operating margin

+26.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyline Champion Corporation stands at +11.24. The total capital return value is set at 43.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.00. Equity return is now at value 42.80, with 30.60 for asset returns.

Based on Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY), the company’s capital structure generated 7.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.68. Total debt to assets is 4.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.82 and the total asset turnover is 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.