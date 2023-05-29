The -14.99% Simple Moving Average of Surface Oncology Inc.’s (SURF) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, SURF stock has gone up by 8.83%, with a monthly gain of 41.26% and a quarterly surge of 16.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.49% for Surface Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.82% for SURF stock, with a simple moving average of -14.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) by analysts is $5.40, which is $4.44 above the current market price. The public float for SURF is 60.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of SURF was 209.75K shares.

SURF) stock’s latest price update

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF)’s stock price has increased by 8.28 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. However, the company has seen a 8.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SURF Trading at 23.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.38%, as shares surge +40.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURF rose by +8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6671. In addition, Surface Oncology Inc. saw -1.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SURF starting from ROSS ROBERT W., who sale 10,594 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Aug 03. After this action, ROSS ROBERT W. now owns 99,906 shares of Surface Oncology Inc., valued at $18,222 using the latest closing price.

FEES JESSICA, the Chief Financial Officer of Surface Oncology Inc., sale 5,980 shares at $1.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that FEES JESSICA is holding 111,349 shares at $10,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SURF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-206.23 for the present operating margin

+87.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surface Oncology Inc. stands at -211.95. The total capital return value is set at -38.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.44. Equity return is now at value -87.80, with -53.20 for asset returns.

Based on Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF), the company’s capital structure generated 59.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.50. Total debt to assets is 35.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.62.

The receivables turnover for the company is 62.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.