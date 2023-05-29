The 14.79% Simple Moving Average of Constellium SE’s (CSTM) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Constellium SE (CSTM) has gone down by -2.60% for the week, with a 5.86% rise in the past month and a -1.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.40% for CSTM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.78% for CSTM’s stock, with a 14.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) Right Now?

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CSTM is at 2.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CSTM is $18.45, which is $4.31 above the current market price. The public float for CSTM is 142.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume for CSTM on May 29, 2023 was 893.38K shares.

CSTM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) has jumped by 1.65 compared to previous close of 15.11. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CSTM Trading at 4.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTM fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.12. In addition, Constellium SE saw 29.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.31 for the present operating margin

+8.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellium SE stands at +3.70. The total capital return value is set at 12.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.04. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Constellium SE (CSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 281.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.77. Total debt to assets is 41.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 261.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Constellium SE (CSTM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.