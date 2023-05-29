The -13.88% Decline of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s (WST) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) has seen a -2.25% decrease in the past week, with a -3.30% drop in the past month, and a 9.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for WST.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.91% for WST’s stock, with a 19.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) Right Now?

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WST is at 1.10.

The public float for WST is 73.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.17% of that float. The average trading volume for WST on May 29, 2023 was 447.40K shares.

WST) stock’s latest price update

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.97 in comparison to its previous close of 340.20, however, the company has experienced a -2.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WST Trading at -2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WST fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $356.57. In addition, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. saw 45.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WST starting from Green Eric Mark, who sale 44,000 shares at the price of $363.10 back on May 09. After this action, Green Eric Mark now owns 134,574 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., valued at $15,976,522 using the latest closing price.

Favorite Annette F, the Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., sale 13,012 shares at $365.81 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Favorite Annette F is holding 14,877 shares at $4,759,933 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WST

Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.