The -13.88% Decline of FOXO Technologies Inc.’s (FOXO) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has gone up by 1.66% for the week, with a -33.44% drop in the past month and a -42.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.00% for FOXO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.30% for FOXO’s stock, with a -83.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FOXO is 16.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of FOXO was 1.21M shares.

FOXO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) has plunged by -4.56 when compared to previous closing price of 0.32, but the company has seen a 1.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FOXO Trading at -25.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.17%, as shares sank -23.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3476. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc. saw -19.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.