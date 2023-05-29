The -13.88% Decline of Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s (CEQP) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CEQP stock has gone down by -3.70%, with a monthly gain of 1.09% and a quarterly plunge of -0.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.50% for Crestwood Equity Partners LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.15% for CEQP’s stock, with a -7.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is $29.80, which is $4.77 above the current market price. The public float for CEQP is 78.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CEQP on May 29, 2023 was 521.10K shares.

CEQP) stock’s latest price update

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP)’s stock price has soared by 1.05 in relation to previous closing price of 24.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CEQP Trading at 1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEQP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEQP fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.50. In addition, Crestwood Equity Partners LP saw -4.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEQP starting from Chord Energy Corp, who sale 11,400,000 shares at the price of $26.71 back on Sep 15. After this action, Chord Energy Corp now owns 9,585,668 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, valued at $304,490,580 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEQP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+2.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crestwood Equity Partners LP stands at +0.57. The total capital return value is set at -4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.74. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), the company’s capital structure generated 178.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.12. Total debt to assets is 51.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 262.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.