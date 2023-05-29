TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) by analysts is $14.13, which is $2.73 above the current market price. The public float for TFSL is 278.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of TFSL was 394.01K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TFSL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) has dropped by -1.30 compared to previous close of 11.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TFSL’s Market Performance

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) has experienced a 0.26% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.87% drop in the past month, and a -21.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for TFSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.06% for TFSL’s stock, with a -15.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TFSL Trading at -6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFSL rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.48. In addition, TFS Financial Corporation saw -20.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFSL starting from Weir Daniel F, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.92 back on May 02. After this action, Weir Daniel F now owns 114,805 shares of TFS Financial Corporation, valued at $119,236 using the latest closing price.

Weir Daniel F, the Director of TFS Financial Corporation, purchase 1,500 shares at $11.83 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Weir Daniel F is holding 19,725 shares at $17,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TFS Financial Corporation stands at +16.83. The total capital return value is set at 1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL), the company’s capital structure generated 260.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.25. Total debt to assets is 30.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.