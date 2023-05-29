Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.24 in comparison to its previous close of 11.33, however, the company has experienced a 7.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) by analysts is $15.00, which is $5.15 above the current market price. The public float for TERN is 35.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.27% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of TERN was 408.36K shares.

TERN’s Market Performance

The stock of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has seen a 7.53% increase in the past week, with a -15.50% drop in the past month, and a 3.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.05% for TERN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.55% for TERN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.79% for the last 200 days.

TERN Trading at -6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%, as shares sank -16.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TERN rose by +7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +382.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.89. In addition, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 6.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TERN starting from Lu Hongbo, who purchase 758,620 shares at the price of $7.25 back on Dec 23. After this action, Lu Hongbo now owns 4,340,212 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $5,499,995 using the latest closing price.

Vivo Opportunity, LLC, the 10% Owner of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 758,620 shares at $7.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Vivo Opportunity, LLC is holding 4,340,212 shares at $5,499,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TERN

Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -29.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.