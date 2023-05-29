Terex Corporation’s (TEX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, TEX stock has gone down by -0.45%, with a monthly gain of 10.44% and a quarterly plunge of -16.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.81% for Terex Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.65% for TEX’s stock, with a 10.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Right Now?

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Terex Corporation (TEX) by analysts is $58.33, which is $10.48 above the current market price. The public float for TEX is 65.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.57% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of TEX was 1.03M shares.

TEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) has increased by 0.63 when compared to last closing price of 47.93.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TEX Trading at 3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.63. In addition, Terex Corporation saw 12.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from MEESTER SIMON, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $50.44 back on May 03. After this action, MEESTER SIMON now owns 55,907 shares of Terex Corporation, valued at $302,640 using the latest closing price.

GARRISON JOHN L JR, the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Terex Corporation, sale 8,907 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that GARRISON JOHN L JR is holding 436,280 shares at $534,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.77 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terex Corporation stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 22.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.52. Equity return is now at value 31.60, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Terex Corporation (TEX), the company’s capital structure generated 73.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.26. Total debt to assets is 27.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Terex Corporation (TEX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.