TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) has gone down by -3.29% for the week, with a -20.62% drop in the past month and a -25.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.37% for TIXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.23% for TIXT’s stock, with a -29.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE: TIXT) Right Now?

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE: TIXT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TIXT is $24.91, The public float for TIXT is 60.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.86% of that float. The average trading volume for TIXT on May 29, 2023 was 104.01K shares.

TIXT) stock’s latest price update

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE: TIXT)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.93 in comparison to its previous close of 15.56, however, the company has experienced a -3.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TIXT Trading at -16.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -20.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIXT fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.27. In addition, TELUS International (Cda) Inc. saw -19.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.13 for the present operating margin

+13.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.00. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT), the company’s capital structure generated 52.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.40. Total debt to assets is 27.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.