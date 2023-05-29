Teekay Corporation (TK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 5.86. However, the company has experienced a -2.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) is above average at 17.92x. The 36-month beta value for TK is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TK is $3.50, The public float for TK is 68.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. The average trading volume of TK on May 29, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

TK’s Market Performance

TK stock saw an increase of -2.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.09% and a quarterly increase of -4.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.61% for Teekay Corporation (TK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.00% for TK stock, with a simple moving average of 23.82% for the last 200 days.

TK Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TK fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.70. In addition, Teekay Corporation saw 29.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

+24.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Corporation stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 8.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.14. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Teekay Corporation (TK), the company’s capital structure generated 95.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.93. Total debt to assets is 27.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Teekay Corporation (TK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.