System1 Inc. (SST) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of System1 Inc. (SST) has seen a 10.31% increase in the past week, with a 16.50% gain in the past month, and a -19.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.59% for SST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.14% for SST stock, with a simple moving average of -34.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in System1 Inc. (NYSE: SST) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for System1 Inc. (SST) is $10.00, which is $3.72 above the current market price. The public float for SST is 47.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On May 29, 2023, SST’s average trading volume was 38.26K shares.

SST stock's latest price update

System1 Inc. (NYSE: SST)’s stock price has increased by 8.62 compared to its previous closing price of 3.25. However, the company has seen a 10.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SST Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares surge +22.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SST rose by +10.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, System1 Inc. saw -24.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SST starting from Lone Star Friends Trust, who purchase 2,146 shares at the price of $4.85 back on Dec 07. After this action, Lone Star Friends Trust now owns 5,731,423 shares of System1 Inc., valued at $10,408 using the latest closing price.

Lone Star Friends Trust, the 10% Owner of System1 Inc., purchase 6,114 shares at $5.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Lone Star Friends Trust is holding 5,729,277 shares at $30,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SST

The total capital return value is set at -2.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.71. Equity return is now at value -27.40, with -10.10 for asset returns.

Based on System1 Inc. (SST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of System1 Inc. (SST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.