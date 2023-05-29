Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLF is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLF is $54.31, which is $6.86 above the current price. The public float for SLF is 585.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLF on May 29, 2023 was 540.50K shares.

SLF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) has surged by 1.11 when compared to previous closing price of 48.65, but the company has seen a -1.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SLF’s Market Performance

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) has seen a -1.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.17% gain in the past month and a 0.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for SLF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.82% for SLF’s stock, with a 6.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLF Trading at 3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLF fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.80. In addition, Sun Life Financial Inc. saw 5.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sun Life Financial Inc. stands at +7.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF), the company’s capital structure generated 66.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.06. Total debt to assets is 5.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.