Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) is above average at 73.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) is $160.00, which is $31.75 above the current market price. The public float for SUI is 122.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SUI on May 29, 2023 was 603.23K shares.

SUI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) has increased by 1.09 when compared to last closing price of 126.87.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SUI’s Market Performance

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) has seen a -0.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.35% decline in the past month and a -11.67% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for SUI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.58% for SUI’s stock, with a -10.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SUI Trading at -5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUI fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.48. In addition, Sun Communities Inc. saw -10.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUI starting from LEWIS CLUNET R, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $148.51 back on Feb 27. After this action, LEWIS CLUNET R now owns 26,900 shares of Sun Communities Inc., valued at $222,765 using the latest closing price.

Thelen Bruce, the EVP of Sun Communities Inc., sale 6,892 shares at $165.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Thelen Bruce is holding 25,120 shares at $1,139,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.92 for the present operating margin

+28.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sun Communities Inc. stands at +8.47. The total capital return value is set at 3.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.83. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Communities Inc. (SUI), the company’s capital structure generated 94.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.56. Total debt to assets is 43.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.