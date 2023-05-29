STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) has increased by 0.79 when compared to last closing price of 59.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/21 that These 10 Standout Stocks Could Be the Next Amazon

Is It Worth Investing in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) is above average at 92.70x. The 36-month beta value for STAA is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STAA is $78.78, which is $18.99 above than the current price. The public float for STAA is 47.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.89% of that float. The average trading volume of STAA on May 29, 2023 was 579.60K shares.

STAA’s Market Performance

STAA stock saw a decrease of -5.53% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.74% and a quarterly a decrease of 6.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.99% for STAA’s stock, with a -13.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STAA Trading at -7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -15.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAA fell by -5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.45. In addition, STAAR Surgical Company saw 23.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAA starting from Holliday Keith, who sale 823 shares at the price of $61.97 back on Mar 17. After this action, Holliday Keith now owns 27,633 shares of STAAR Surgical Company, valued at $51,001 using the latest closing price.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of STAAR Surgical Company, purchase 39,090 shares at $47.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 8,783,082 shares at $1,873,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAA

Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.