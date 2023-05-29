Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) has dropped by -0.44 compared to previous close of 29.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/07/23 that Squarespace Stock Surges as Revenue Tops Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SQSP is $32.08, which is $2.15 above than the current price. The public float for SQSP is 82.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.84% of that float. The average trading volume of SQSP on May 29, 2023 was 785.95K shares.

SQSP’s Market Performance

The stock of Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) has seen a -1.62% decrease in the past week, with a -7.56% drop in the past month, and a 25.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.64% for SQSP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.00% for SQSP’s stock, with a 20.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SQSP Trading at -3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQSP fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.73. In addition, Squarespace Inc. saw 31.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SQSP starting from KLEIN JONATHAN D, who sale 53,758 shares at the price of $27.28 back on Mar 16. After this action, KLEIN JONATHAN D now owns 691,682 shares of Squarespace Inc., valued at $1,466,518 using the latest closing price.

KLEIN JONATHAN D, the Director of Squarespace Inc., sale 28,446 shares at $27.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that KLEIN JONATHAN D is holding 745,440 shares at $768,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SQSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.54 for the present operating margin

+79.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Squarespace Inc. stands at -29.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value 87.60, with -18.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 69.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.