Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) is $21.40, which is $3.02 above the current market price. The public float for SOVO is 90.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SOVO on May 29, 2023 was 576.71K shares.

SOVO) stock’s latest price update

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.55 in comparison to its previous close of 18.71, however, the company has experienced a 6.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SOVO’s Market Performance

SOVO’s stock has risen by 6.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.80% and a quarterly rise of 39.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.84% for Sovos Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.56% for SOVO’s stock, with a 24.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOVO Trading at 7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOVO rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.02. In addition, Sovos Brands Inc. saw 28.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOVO starting from Jensen Kirk A., who sale 21,657 shares at the price of $18.00 back on May 24. After this action, Jensen Kirk A. now owns 338,901 shares of Sovos Brands Inc., valued at $389,826 using the latest closing price.

O’Driscoll Lisa Y., the CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER of Sovos Brands Inc., sale 38,123 shares at $17.42 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that O’Driscoll Lisa Y. is holding 188,484 shares at $664,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.23 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sovos Brands Inc. stands at -6.09. The total capital return value is set at 10.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.40. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.22. Total debt to assets is 42.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.