Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) has gone up by 1.55% for the week, with a 3.51% rise in the past month and a -8.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.34% for SWX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.43% for SWX’s stock, with a -12.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) is $69.75, which is $11.17 above the current market price. The public float for SWX is 66.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWX on May 29, 2023 was 654.90K shares.

SWX) stock’s latest price update

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX)’s stock price has soared by 1.98 in relation to previous closing price of 57.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/18/22 that Southwest Gas Stock Soars. It’s Exploring a Sale.

SWX Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWX rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.51. In addition, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. saw -5.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWX starting from ICAHN CARL C, who purchase 27,803 shares at the price of $57.87 back on May 26. After this action, ICAHN CARL C now owns 10,835,029 shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., valued at $1,608,960 using the latest closing price.

ICAHN CARL C, the 10% Owner of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., purchase 197,009 shares at $57.35 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that ICAHN CARL C is holding 10,807,226 shares at $11,298,466 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.69 for the present operating margin

+10.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. stands at -4.10. The total capital return value is set at 4.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.76. Equity return is now at value -7.70, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX), the company’s capital structure generated 200.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.70. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.