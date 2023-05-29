Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.44 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SLNH is also noteworthy at 2.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SLNH is $9.60, The public float for SLNH is 15.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume of SLNH on May 29, 2023 was 726.62K shares.

SLNH’s Market Performance

The stock of Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) has seen a -19.94% decrease in the past week, with a -4.52% drop in the past month, and a -47.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.85% for SLNH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.53% for SLNH’s stock, with a -83.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLNH Trading at -30.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.70%, as shares sank -20.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNH fell by -19.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2004. In addition, Soluna Holdings Inc. saw -35.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLNH starting from Bottomley John, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $3.21 back on Sep 02. After this action, Bottomley John now owns 49,000 shares of Soluna Holdings Inc., valued at $28,860 using the latest closing price.

Phelan William P, the Director of Soluna Holdings Inc., purchase 7,657 shares at $3.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Phelan William P is holding 333,407 shares at $24,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-128.45 for the present operating margin

-27.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Soluna Holdings Inc. stands at -373.55. Equity return is now at value 152.40, with 95.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.