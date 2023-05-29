Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SOPA is $4.38, which is $3.65 above the current market price. The public float for SOPA is 17.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.51% of that float. The average trading volume for SOPA on May 29, 2023 was 113.53K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SOPA) stock’s latest price update

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.10 compared to its previous closing price of 0.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that Micron, Nike, BlackBerry, Braze: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SOPA’s Market Performance

SOPA’s stock has fallen by -13.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.56% and a quarterly drop of -28.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.10% for Society Pass Incorporated. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.00% for SOPA’s stock, with a -44.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOPA Trading at -25.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares sank -26.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA fell by -13.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9087. In addition, Society Pass Incorporated saw -26.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-543.98 for the present operating margin

-41.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Society Pass Incorporated stands at -599.52. Equity return is now at value -131.60, with -95.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.