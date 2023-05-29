SiTime Corporation (SITM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SiTime Corporation (SITM) is $117.25, which is $14.37 above the current market price. The public float for SITM is 16.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SITM on May 29, 2023 was 308.78K shares.

SITM) stock’s latest price update

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.09 compared to its previous closing price of 94.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SITM’s Market Performance

SITM’s stock has risen by 8.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.93% and a quarterly drop of -13.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.36% for SiTime Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.07% for SITM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.19% for the last 200 days.

SITM Trading at -9.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITM rose by +8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.35. In addition, SiTime Corporation saw 1.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITM starting from Kreindl Torsten, who sale 410 shares at the price of $95.44 back on May 22. After this action, Kreindl Torsten now owns 15,891 shares of SiTime Corporation, valued at $39,130 using the latest closing price.

Assaderaghi Fariborz, the of SiTime Corporation, sale 1,312 shares at $106.54 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Assaderaghi Fariborz is holding 114,068 shares at $139,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.69 for the present operating margin

+64.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for SiTime Corporation stands at +8.20. The total capital return value is set at 2.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.43. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on SiTime Corporation (SITM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.48. Total debt to assets is 1.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SiTime Corporation (SITM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.