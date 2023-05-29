SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) has jumped by 1.25 compared to previous close of 5.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that Monkeypox Antiviral Began

as Bioterrorism Defense

Is It Worth Investing in SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) is 12.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SIGA is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is $11.00, which is $11.88 above the current market price. The public float for SIGA is 40.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.47% of that float. On May 29, 2023, SIGA’s average trading volume was 875.42K shares.

SIGA’s Market Performance

The stock of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) has seen a -0.18% decrease in the past week, with a 8.05% rise in the past month, and a -12.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.74% for SIGA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.82% for SIGA’s stock, with a -31.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SIGA Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIGA fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.73. In addition, SIGA Technologies Inc. saw -16.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.55 for the present operating margin

+90.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for SIGA Technologies Inc. stands at +30.61. The total capital return value is set at 24.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.48. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 17.90 for asset returns.

Based on SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.18. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.