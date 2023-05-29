Home  »  Business   »  Should You Invest in Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Now?...

Should You Invest in Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WBX is $7.23, which is $4.76 above the current market price. The public float for WBX is 44.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.70% of that float. The average trading volume for WBX on May 29, 2023 was 616.14K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

WBX) stock’s latest price update

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.22 in relation to its previous close of 3.28. However, the company has experienced a -0.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WBX’s Market Performance

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has experienced a -0.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.49% rise in the past month, and a -40.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.25% for WBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.29% for WBX’s stock, with a -42.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WBX Trading at -9.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares surge +18.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Wallbox N.V. saw -9.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​