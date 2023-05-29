Should You Invest in Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WBX is $7.23, which is $4.76 above the current market price. The public float for WBX is 44.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.70% of that float. The average trading volume for WBX on May 29, 2023 was 616.14K shares.

WBX stock's latest price update

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.22 in relation to its previous close of 3.28. However, the company has experienced a -0.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WBX’s Market Performance

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has experienced a -0.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.49% rise in the past month, and a -40.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.25% for WBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.29% for WBX’s stock, with a -42.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WBX Trading at -9.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares surge +18.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Wallbox N.V. saw -9.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.