Should You Invest in Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RVYL is at 3.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RVYL is $2.50, The public float for RVYL is 27.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.23% of that float. The average trading volume for RVYL on May 29, 2023 was 189.30K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RVYL) stock’s latest price update

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL)’s stock price has increased by 19.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.53. However, the company has seen a 38.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RVYL’s Market Performance

RVYL’s stock has risen by 38.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.98% and a quarterly rise of 28.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.71% for Ryvyl Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.77% for RVYL stock, with a simple moving average of -13.26% for the last 200 days.

RVYL Trading at 22.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.71%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVYL rose by +38.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5758. In addition, Ryvyl Inc. saw 39.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVYL starting from Laniado Ezra, who purchase 9,990 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Dec 15. After this action, Laniado Ezra now owns 50,586 shares of Ryvyl Inc., valued at $4,995 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-114.98 for the present operating margin

-46.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryvyl Inc. stands at -149.61. Equity return is now at value -204.90, with -41.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.