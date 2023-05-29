Should You Invest in Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LSF is $2.67, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for LSF is 6.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume for LSF on May 29, 2023 was 29.73K shares.

LSF) stock’s latest price update

Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX: LSF)’s stock price has decreased by -8.52 compared to its previous closing price of 0.82. However, the company has seen a -3.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LSF’s Market Performance

LSF’s stock has fallen by -3.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.20% and a quarterly drop of -32.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.50% for Laird Superfood Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.17% for LSF stock, with a simple moving average of -45.50% for the last 200 days.

LSF Trading at -14.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.02%, as shares sank -19.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSF fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8261. In addition, Laird Superfood Inc. saw -10.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.57 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laird Superfood Inc. stands at -112.58. The total capital return value is set at -56.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.31. Equity return is now at value -83.80, with -67.50 for asset returns.

Based on Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.60. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.