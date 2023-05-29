Should You Invest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Now?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ASTL is $13.80, The public float for ASTL is 94.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.88% of that float. The average trading volume for ASTL on May 29, 2023 was 853.26K shares.

ASTL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) has increased by 1.27 when compared to last closing price of 7.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASTL’s Market Performance

ASTL’s stock has fallen by -4.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.38% and a quarterly drop of -5.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Algoma Steel Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for ASTL stock, with a simple moving average of -4.10% for the last 200 days.

ASTL Trading at -4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTL fell by -4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.23. In addition, Algoma Steel Group Inc. saw 12.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.07 for the present operating margin

+39.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algoma Steel Group Inc. stands at +22.54. The total capital return value is set at 113.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 72.46. Equity return is now at value 37.60, with 20.40 for asset returns.

Based on Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL), the company’s capital structure generated 6.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.68. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.