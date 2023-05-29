Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.38 in comparison to its previous close of 7.26, however, the company has experienced a 22.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL) Right Now?

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SFWL is 6.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.96% of that float. The average trading volume for SFWL on May 29, 2023 was 997.47K shares.

SFWL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 17.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.43% for SFWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.70% for SFWL’s stock, with a 43.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SFWL Trading at 43.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.11%, as shares surge +79.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFWL rose by +22.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.16. In addition, Shengfeng Development Limited saw 83.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.66 for the present operating margin

+10.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shengfeng Development Limited stands at +2.10. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.