Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SRG is also noteworthy at 2.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SRG is $16.00, The public float for SRG is 36.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.61% of that float. The average trading volume of SRG on May 29, 2023 was 703.55K shares.

SRG) stock’s latest price update

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG)’s stock price has plunge by 1.37relation to previous closing price of 7.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.80% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SRG’s Market Performance

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has seen a -0.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.95% gain in the past month and a -38.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for SRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.73% for SRG stock, with a simple moving average of -30.41% for the last 200 days.

SRG Trading at -5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRG fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.53. In addition, Seritage Growth Properties saw -37.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRG starting from LAMPERT EDWARD S, who sale 120,462 shares at the price of $12.60 back on Feb 06. After this action, LAMPERT EDWARD S now owns 15,079,538 shares of Seritage Growth Properties, valued at $1,518,074 using the latest closing price.

LAMPERT EDWARD S, the 10% Owner of Seritage Growth Properties, sale 283,291 shares at $12.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that LAMPERT EDWARD S is holding 15,200,000 shares at $3,550,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.37 for the present operating margin

+0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seritage Growth Properties stands at -69.20. The total capital return value is set at -2.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.15. Equity return is now at value -14.00, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), the company’s capital structure generated 143.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.92. Total debt to assets is 55.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.