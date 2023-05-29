Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ: SLNA)’s stock price has decreased by -10.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.86. However, the company has seen a -26.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ: SLNA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ: SLNA) is above average at 2.50x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SLNA is $5.25, which is $4.47 above than the current price. The public float for SLNA is 28.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. The average trading volume of SLNA on May 29, 2023 was 82.87K shares.

SLNA’s Market Performance

The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) has seen a -26.08% decrease in the past week, with a -45.72% drop in the past month, and a -67.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.03% for SLNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.90% for SLNA stock, with a simple moving average of -84.07% for the last 200 days.

SLNA Trading at -45.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.96%, as shares sank -48.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNA fell by -26.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2138. In addition, Selina Hospitality PLC saw -71.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.76 for the present operating margin

+16.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Selina Hospitality PLC stands at -107.16. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.