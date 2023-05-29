Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) has decreased by -0.92 when compared to last closing price of 7.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.40% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Right Now?

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) is $11.40, which is $3.88 above the current market price. The public float for WTTR is 74.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTTR on May 29, 2023 was 949.38K shares.

WTTR’s Market Performance

The stock of Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) has seen a -0.40% decrease in the past week, with a 4.88% rise in the past month, and a 1.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for WTTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.50% for WTTR’s stock, with a -3.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WTTR Trading at 5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTTR fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.49. In addition, Select Water Solutions Inc. saw -18.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTTR starting from Szymanski Brian, who sale 2,150 shares at the price of $8.35 back on Dec 14. After this action, Szymanski Brian now owns 89,422 shares of Select Water Solutions Inc., valued at $17,952 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTTR

Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.