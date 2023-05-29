Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SCLX is 83.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. On May 29, 2023, SCLX’s average trading volume was 665.84K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SCLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) has surged by 4.15 when compared to previous closing price of 6.02, but the company has seen a -12.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SCLX’s Market Performance

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has seen a -12.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.99% decline in the past month and a -25.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.20% for SCLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.10% for SCLX stock, with a simple moving average of -24.41% for the last 200 days.

SCLX Trading at -25.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.58%, as shares sank -13.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCLX fell by -12.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.09. In addition, Scilex Holding Company saw 57.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-133.13 for the present operating margin

+61.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scilex Holding Company stands at -61.43. The total capital return value is set at -59.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.80.

Based on Scilex Holding Company (SCLX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.75. Total debt to assets is 1.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 83.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.