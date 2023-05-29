Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) by analysts is $114.00, which is $17.37 above the current market price. The public float for SAIC is 53.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of SAIC was 307.14K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SAIC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) has increased by 1.34 when compared to last closing price of 95.94.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/06/21 that Bitcoin, Coinbase, Shiba Inu, Alibaba: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SAIC’s Market Performance

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) has seen a -1.12% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.05% decline in the past month and a -8.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for SAIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.09% for SAIC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.18% for the last 200 days.

SAIC Trading at -5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -4.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAIC fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.06. In addition, Science Applications International Corporation saw -12.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAIC starting from Genter Robert S., who sale 9,684 shares at the price of $107.32 back on Apr 14. After this action, Genter Robert S. now owns 61,655 shares of Science Applications International Corporation, valued at $1,039,298 using the latest closing price.

LaRouche Michael W., the Sector President of Science Applications International Corporation, sale 1,909 shares at $107.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that LaRouche Michael W. is holding 55,192 shares at $206,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.80 for the present operating margin

+9.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Science Applications International Corporation stands at +3.89. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.