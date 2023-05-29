Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) by analysts is $31.87, which is $5.95 above the current market price. The public float for SNDR is 52.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.63% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of SNDR was 557.41K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SNDR) stock’s latest price update

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.08 in comparison to its previous close of 26.24, however, the company has experienced a 0.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/22 that Trucking Company Schneider Invests in Chemicals Supply Marketplace

SNDR’s Market Performance

SNDR’s stock has risen by 0.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.59% and a quarterly drop of -6.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Schneider National Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.01% for SNDR’s stock, with a 5.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNDR Trading at -0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDR rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.27. In addition, Schneider National Inc. saw 12.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDR starting from Reich Robert M JR, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $29.64 back on Feb 06. After this action, Reich Robert M JR now owns 93,645 shares of Schneider National Inc., valued at $177,840 using the latest closing price.

Devgun Shaleen, the Chief Innov. & Tech. Officer of Schneider National Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $27.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Devgun Shaleen is holding 124,497 shares at $270,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.17 for the present operating margin

+12.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schneider National Inc. stands at +6.93. The total capital return value is set at 21.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.32. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Schneider National Inc. (SNDR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.05. Total debt to assets is 4.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.