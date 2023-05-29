Save Foods Inc. (SVFD): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) is $5.50, The public float for SVFD is 3.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SVFD on May 29, 2023 was 474.20K shares.

SVFD) stock’s latest price update

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.11 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SVFD’s Market Performance

SVFD’s stock has fallen by -13.77% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.35% and a quarterly drop of -42.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.30% for Save Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.98% for SVFD’s stock, with a -53.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SVFD Trading at -13.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares sank -9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVFD fell by -13.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8358. In addition, Save Foods Inc. saw -9.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SVFD starting from Kalifi Udi Ovadia, who purchase 18,422 shares at the price of $3.30 back on Jun 16. After this action, Kalifi Udi Ovadia now owns 27,692 shares of Save Foods Inc., valued at $60,793 using the latest closing price.

Kalifi Udi Ovadia, the Director of Save Foods Inc., purchase 9,270 shares at $3.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Kalifi Udi Ovadia is holding 9,270 shares at $29,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SVFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1449.43 for the present operating margin

+52.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Save Foods Inc. stands at -1456.74. Equity return is now at value -109.70, with -97.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.