Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Stock Experiences -7.98% Monthly Change

In the past week, RCI stock has gone down by -7.42%, with a monthly decline of -7.98% and a quarterly plunge of -5.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for Rogers Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.27% for RCI’s stock, with a -0.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) is above average at 17.35x. The 36-month beta value for RCI is also noteworthy at 0.54.

The public float for RCI is 352.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume of RCI on May 29, 2023 was 295.55K shares.

RCI) stock’s latest price update

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.92 in comparison to its previous close of 45.61, however, the company has experienced a -7.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RCI Trading at -5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCI fell by -7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.52. In addition, Rogers Communications Inc. saw -3.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.79 for the present operating margin

+24.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rogers Communications Inc. stands at +10.91. The total capital return value is set at 9.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.74. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI), the company’s capital structure generated 364.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.45. Total debt to assets is 66.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 312.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.