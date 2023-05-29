Resideo Technologies Inc.’s (REZI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, REZI stock has gone down by -2.52%, with a monthly decline of -4.38% and a quarterly plunge of -9.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Resideo Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.95% for REZI’s stock, with a -10.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) Right Now?

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) by analysts is $22.50, which is $6.06 above the current market price. The public float for REZI is 143.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of REZI was 698.66K shares.

REZI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) has jumped by 0.24 compared to previous close of 16.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

REZI Trading at -3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -6.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REZI fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.71. In addition, Resideo Technologies Inc. saw 0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REZI starting from Geldmacher Jay L, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $17.53 back on Mar 07. After this action, Geldmacher Jay L now owns 441,879 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc., valued at $131,475 using the latest closing price.

Richardson Nina, the Director of Resideo Technologies Inc., sale 3,458 shares at $18.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Richardson Nina is holding 47,731 shares at $64,941 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.31 for the present operating margin

+27.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resideo Technologies Inc. stands at +4.44. The total capital return value is set at 16.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.36. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI), the company’s capital structure generated 64.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.03. Total debt to assets is 25.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.