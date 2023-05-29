Home  »  Trending   »  Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Stock: A Review of the...

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) has seen a -0.46% decrease in the past week, with a 16.29% gain in the past month, and a -8.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for REPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.82% for REPL’s stock, with a -5.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for REPL is also noteworthy at 1.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for REPL is $50.67, which is $32.51 above than the current price. The public float for REPL is 45.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.69% of that float. The average trading volume of REPL on May 29, 2023 was 598.60K shares.

REPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) has increased by 1.46 when compared to last closing price of 19.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

REPL Trading at 7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +16.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPL fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.73. In addition, Replimune Group Inc. saw -28.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPL starting from Astley-Sparke Philip, who sale 17,902 shares at the price of $18.05 back on May 16. After this action, Astley-Sparke Philip now owns 1,525,278 shares of Replimune Group Inc., valued at $323,131 using the latest closing price.

Patel Sushil, the Chief Strategy Officer of Replimune Group Inc., sale 15,575 shares at $18.05 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Patel Sushil is holding 154,571 shares at $281,129 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPL

Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -31.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.52.

Conclusion

In summary, Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​