Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) has seen a -0.46% decrease in the past week, with a 16.29% gain in the past month, and a -8.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for REPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.82% for REPL’s stock, with a -5.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for REPL is also noteworthy at 1.64.

The average price estimated by analysts for REPL is $50.67, which is $32.51 above than the current price. The public float for REPL is 45.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.69% of that float. The average trading volume of REPL on May 29, 2023 was 598.60K shares.

The stock of Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) has increased by 1.46 when compared to last closing price of 19.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

REPL Trading at 7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +16.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPL fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.73. In addition, Replimune Group Inc. saw -28.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPL starting from Astley-Sparke Philip, who sale 17,902 shares at the price of $18.05 back on May 16. After this action, Astley-Sparke Philip now owns 1,525,278 shares of Replimune Group Inc., valued at $323,131 using the latest closing price.

Patel Sushil, the Chief Strategy Officer of Replimune Group Inc., sale 15,575 shares at $18.05 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Patel Sushil is holding 154,571 shares at $281,129 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPL

Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -31.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.52.

Conclusion

In summary, Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.