Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) has increased by 1.88 when compared to last closing price of 167.86.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Postpandemic Hangover Spreads to New Group of Healthcare Companies

Is It Worth Investing in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) is above average at 58.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is $198.00, which is $29.71 above the current market price. The public float for RGEN is 55.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RGEN on May 29, 2023 was 545.26K shares.

RGEN’s Market Performance

The stock of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) has seen a 7.39% increase in the past week, with a 17.82% rise in the past month, and a -1.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for RGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.19% for RGEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.12% for the last 200 days.

RGEN Trading at 4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +12.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGEN rose by +7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.05. In addition, Repligen Corporation saw 1.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGEN starting from Madaus Martin D, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $156.18 back on May 08. After this action, Madaus Martin D now owns 1,611 shares of Repligen Corporation, valued at $78,090 using the latest closing price.

Madaus Martin D, the Director of Repligen Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $159.19 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Madaus Martin D is holding 1,111 shares at $79,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.60 for the present operating margin

+53.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repligen Corporation stands at +23.20. The total capital return value is set at 9.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.55. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Repligen Corporation (RGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 22.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Repligen Corporation (RGEN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.