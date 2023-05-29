Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Stock Experiences -3.23% Monthly Change

The stock of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has gone up by 4.35% for the week, with a -3.23% drop in the past month and a -11.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.37% for MARK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.71% for MARK’s stock, with a -43.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MARK is 2.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MARK is $37.50, The public float for MARK is 9.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MARK on May 29, 2023 was 334.59K shares.

MARK) stock’s latest price update

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK)’s stock price has increased by 9.09 compared to its previous closing price of 1.10. However, the company has seen a 4.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MARK Trading at 4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares surge +1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARK rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1255. In addition, Remark Holdings Inc. saw 9.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MARK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-86.99 for the present operating margin

+27.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remark Holdings Inc. stands at +171.81. The total capital return value is set at -52.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 232.95. Equity return is now at value 964.30, with -305.10 for asset returns.

Based on Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK), the company’s capital structure generated 90.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.45. Total debt to assets is 37.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.