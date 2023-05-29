Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Stock Showcases -1.24% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) has seen a -1.77% decrease in the past week, with a -6.54% drop in the past month, and a -2.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for RS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.24% for RS’s stock, with a 10.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is 8.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RS is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) is $271.29, which is $31.58 above the current market price. The public float for RS is 58.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. On May 29, 2023, RS’s average trading volume was 527.02K shares.

RS) stock’s latest price update

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS)’s stock price has soared by 1.26 in relation to previous closing price of 236.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RS Trading at -2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RS fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $242.32. In addition, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. saw 18.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RS starting from Mollins Sean Michael, who sale 4,750 shares at the price of $263.87 back on Mar 03. After this action, Mollins Sean Michael now owns 16,930 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., valued at $1,253,382 using the latest closing price.

Ajemyan Arthur, the SVP, CFO of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., sale 1,640 shares at $246.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Ajemyan Arthur is holding 13,028 shares at $404,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.73 for the present operating margin

+29.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. stands at +10.81. The total capital return value is set at 29.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.60. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 16.50 for asset returns.

Based on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS), the company’s capital structure generated 26.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.84. Total debt to assets is 17.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.