Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI)’s stock price has decreased by -8.55 compared to its previous closing price of 4.68. However, the company has seen a 5.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RELI is -0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RELI is $7.00, which is $2.72 above the current price. The public float for RELI is 1.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RELI on May 29, 2023 was 118.14K shares.

RELI’s Market Performance

RELI stock saw an increase of 5.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 43.14% and a quarterly increase of -18.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.40% for Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.09% for RELI stock, with a simple moving average of -47.45% for the last 200 days.

RELI Trading at 25.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.23%, as shares surge +38.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELI rose by +5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.02. In addition, Reliance Global Group Inc. saw -49.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELI starting from Beyman Ezra, who purchase 126,435 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Sep 15. After this action, Beyman Ezra now owns 574,024 shares of Reliance Global Group Inc., valued at $125,171 using the latest closing price.

Beyman Ezra, the Chairman and CEO of Reliance Global Group Inc., purchase 207,868 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Beyman Ezra is holding 447,589 shares at $195,396 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+130.73 for the present operating margin

+62.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reliance Global Group Inc. stands at +38.59. Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -10.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.