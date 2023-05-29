Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s (RGA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) has gone down by -4.34% for the week, with a 1.43% rise in the past month and a -0.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.11% for RGA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.47% for RGA’s stock, with a 3.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) Right Now?

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RGA is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for RGA is $163.43, which is $20.91 above the current market price. The public float for RGA is 66.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.17% of that float. The average trading volume for RGA on May 29, 2023 was 425.55K shares.

RGA) stock’s latest price update

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA)’s stock price has plunge by -0.02relation to previous closing price of 143.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.34% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RGA Trading at 3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGA fell by -4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.87. In addition, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated saw 1.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGA starting from HUTTON WILLIAM L, who sale 345 shares at the price of $150.11 back on May 23. After this action, HUTTON WILLIAM L now owns 13,625 shares of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, valued at $51,788 using the latest closing price.

HUTTON WILLIAM L, the EVP, General Counsel & Secy. of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, sale 1,952 shares at $150.03 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that HUTTON WILLIAM L is holding 13,970 shares at $292,859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated stands at +3.83. The total capital return value is set at 1.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.99. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA), the company’s capital structure generated 95.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.87. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.