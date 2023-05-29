Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT)’s stock price has increased by 7.95 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. However, the company has seen a 7.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RCRT is -0.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) is $2.00, The public float for RCRT is 11.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% of that float. On May 29, 2023, RCRT’s average trading volume was 304.69K shares.

RCRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) has seen a 7.95% increase in the past week, with a -7.93% drop in the past month, and a -36.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.25% for RCRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.87% for RCRT stock, with a simple moving average of -63.99% for the last 200 days.

RCRT Trading at -6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.11%, as shares sank -7.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCRT rose by +7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2050. In addition, Recruiter.com Group Inc. saw -48.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCRT starting from Roth Douglas, who purchase 4,762 shares at the price of $0.97 back on Jun 14. After this action, Roth Douglas now owns 5,175 shares of Recruiter.com Group Inc., valued at $4,619 using the latest closing price.

Jennings Miles L, the President and COO of Recruiter.com Group Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Jennings Miles L is holding 1,020,693 shares at $2,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.53 for the present operating margin

+20.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recruiter.com Group Inc. stands at -64.93. Equity return is now at value -237.70, with -106.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.