Real-Time Update: Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) has seen a 12.60% increase in the past week, with a 59.19% gain in the past month, and a 82.22% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.49% for WKSP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.96% for WKSP’s stock, with a 60.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WKSP is 1.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for WKSP is $3.00, which is $0.23 above the current price. The public float for WKSP is 12.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WKSP on May 29, 2023 was 78.84K shares.

WKSP) stock’s latest price update

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.28 compared to its previous closing price of 3.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WKSP Trading at 53.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.36%, as shares surge +55.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKSP rose by +12.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, Worksport Ltd. saw 178.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WKSP

Equity return is now at value -51.90, with -38.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.