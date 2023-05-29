Real-Time Update: Team Inc. (TISI) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Team Inc. (TISI) has seen a 92.82% increase in the past week, with a 57.73% gain in the past month, and a 4.27% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.63% for TISI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 71.86% for TISI’s stock, with a 0.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) Right Now?

Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TISI is 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TISI is $100.00, which is $4.94 above the current price. The public float for TISI is 4.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TISI on May 29, 2023 was 93.52K shares.

TISI) stock’s latest price update

Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.00 compared to its previous closing price of 7.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 92.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TISI Trading at 50.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TISI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.84%, as shares surge +55.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TISI rose by +92.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, Team Inc. saw 53.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TISI starting from Lederman Evan S., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Dec 15. After this action, Lederman Evan S. now owns 54,300 shares of Team Inc., valued at $3,436 using the latest closing price.

Stenger Edward J., the Director of Team Inc., purchase 27,519 shares at $0.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Stenger Edward J. is holding 27,519 shares at $19,863 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TISI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.51 for the present operating margin

+21.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Team Inc. stands at -17.86. The total capital return value is set at -7.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.95.

Based on Team Inc. (TISI), the company’s capital structure generated 287.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.19. Total debt to assets is 54.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Team Inc. (TISI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.