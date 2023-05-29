Real-Time Update: Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, SCVL stock has gone down by -10.63%, with a monthly decline of -14.35% and a quarterly plunge of -25.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.24% for Shoe Carnival Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.25% for SCVL stock, with a simple moving average of -18.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) Right Now?

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) is $37.00, which is $17.07 above the current market price. The public float for SCVL is 16.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCVL on May 29, 2023 was 374.90K shares.

SCVL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) has increased by 1.22 when compared to last closing price of 19.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.63% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/18/22 that Search halted for woman who jumped off Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico

SCVL Trading at -16.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -14.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCVL fell by -10.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.29. In addition, Shoe Carnival Inc. saw -16.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCVL starting from Guthrie Andrea R., who sale 1,154 shares at the price of $26.06 back on Nov 30. After this action, Guthrie Andrea R. now owns 25,244 shares of Shoe Carnival Inc., valued at $30,073 using the latest closing price.

Guthrie Andrea R., the Director of Shoe Carnival Inc., sale 1,665 shares at $24.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Guthrie Andrea R. is holding 26,398 shares at $40,027 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.62 for the present operating margin

+37.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoe Carnival Inc. stands at +8.72. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 11.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.